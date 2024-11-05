Rep. Greene Easily Wins Reelection in Georgia

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cruised to reelection Tuesday night, easily defeating Democrat challenger Shawn Harris, a retired Army veteran and cattle farmer, in the state's 14th congressional district, Newsmax's Decision Desk reports.

Greene, one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, will now serve a third term.

She won 65% of the vote to Harris' 35%, with 90% reporting.

"I'm so excited that my race had been called, and I just want to thank all the wonderful people in Georgia's 14th district for your support and hard work I couldn't do it without you," Greene said in a video posted to social media.

"Tonight, I'm at Mar-a-Lago supporting president Trump, and as we move on through the evening we are looking for victory. I am honored for your support, and I hope we bring Georgia home for President Trump and we can move forward to make America great again."