Rep. Greene Files 2nd Ethics Complaint Against Willis

By    |   Thursday, 08 February 2024 12:02 PM EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a second ethics complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accusing Willis of criminal misconduct for failure to disclose "suspicious relationships and transactions."

Willis in a court filing last week acknowledged having a "personal relationship" with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired for the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Greene in a complaint filed with the Georgia State Ethics Commission said Willis used county and federal funds to "pay her unqualified, secret boyfriend Nathan Wade $250 per hour to collude with the Biden White House counsel" and failed to file personal financial disclosure statements in the years after she opened the probe into Trump, violating Georgia campaign finance and ethics rules.

"The Georgia Campaign Finance Act exists to ensure that public officials are transparent and open about their dealings, influences, and motivations. And that is exactly what Fani Willis has sought to avoid at every turn: transparency," the complaint said. "Georgians have a right to know who exerts undue and unfair influence over their elected officials."

Willis failed to file disclosures in 2021 and 2022, a move Greene slammed as "intentional, or [demonstrating] at least a wanton disregard for her duties and the law."

Willis' relationship with Wade had "illegally tainted" the prosecution, Greene added.

"These disclosures would have allowed the public to discover her inappropriate relationship with her secret boyfriend and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which has illegally tainted her already spurious prosecution against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants," she said.

"For that reason, Fani Willis' alleged failures to disclose these suspicious relationships and transactions must be fully investigated and, if proven true, punished in order to vindicate these rights and restore Georgians' confidence in the intentions of their leaders."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


