Tags: marjorie taylor greene | donald trump | indictment | jack smith | doj | 2020 election

Rep. Taylor Greene: Jack Smith Abusing Power of Special Counsel

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:10 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith is "abusing his power" after indicting former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted for the third time this year, and second time by Smith, this time regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count indictment was delivered Tuesday by a grand jury in federal court in Washington.

"Jack Smith is a terrible attorney with a lot of failures in his career," Greene tweeted minutes after news of the indictment broke. "Now, he's abusing his power, the power of the special counsel, and the power of the Department of Injustice. … President Trump is innocent and we must end the witch hunts!"

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential campaign, has denied any wrongdoing and claims it is all part of an effort to keep him from regaining the presidency.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
152
2023-10-01
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

