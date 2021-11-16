×
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Americans 'Fed Up' With Dems

marjorie taylor greene talks to press
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2021. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:40 AM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says Americans no longer believe Democrats' "lies" about former President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Her comments came in a Tuesday tweet.

She wrote: "No matter how many times Democrats lie about Trump & Republicans & no matter how many propaganda news stories the mainstream media pumps out, there’s one thing for sure. People aren’t buying it anymore. They see the truth at the gas pump & checkout counter. And they’re fed up."

According to AAA, the national average for the price of a gallon of gas was $3.41 on Monday — 11 cents more than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago. The price is 81 cents more than it was in 2019.

However, the price was a penny less than last week.

"A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time."

