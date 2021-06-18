Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: CRT Ruining Our Schools

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday condemned the teaching of critical race theory in schools, urging parents to fight back.

"We need parents all over the country to do just as what we have seen some of these parents doing, going in their school boards and making sure that they're fighting for our children and making sure that there is no racist curriculum like critical race theory being taught in our kids schools," she said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Parents all over America need to remember that they are the taxpayers. They are the ones that pay for our children schools, and so it's their duty to hold schools responsible and school boards responsible for keeping out this critical race theory that is so divisive and completely racist at its core."

According to James Lindsay, a known critic of ideas coming out of the Frankfurt School, like critical race theory, defines the term in its objective "to question whether the Civil Rights Movement and Civil Rights Acts legislation improved the racial situation in Western nations, especially the United States. Its true objective is to re-organize the social, cultural, and legal playing field in a way that claims to reverse "historical injustices" around the issue of race, allegedly without reproducing them."

Greene said Congress just passed a bill to fund the National Children's Museum, but before that, the congresswoman spoke with the museum's director requesting that they take items relating to critical race theory down.

"I just also want to let everyone know that this week we passed a bill in Congress that funded that the National Children's Museum in Washington, D.C. and the Ronald Reagan building and just before that bill passed, I talked to the director of the museum because they had critical race theory all over their website. And I was appalled, and I said 'look, if we're gonna have $10 million going for your rent, I will not vote for that.' And I didn't vote for it because the bill did not contain information in there to make sure they kept critical race theory out of there."