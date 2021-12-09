×
Marist Poll: More Bad Biden Numbers Signal Bad Midterms for Democrats

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:18 PM

Yet another poll has revealed underwater approval ratings for President Joe Biden as the first year of his administration winds down, leading pollsters to sound alarms for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden's approval rating stands at just 43% among U.S. adults in the latest NPR/Marist national poll released Thursday, as a majority (51%) disapprove of the job Biden has done.

''He's got his work cut out for him,'' Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, told Fox News. ''Obviously, these are not the kind of numbers Democrats are going to celebrate.''

The Marist poll is not out of step with others, either. Monmouth University's poll released Wednesday had Biden at just 40% approval and 50% disapproval, while the RealClearPolitics favorability ratings for Biden average among the recent national polls at 42% approval and 52% disapproval.

The Wall Street Journal, which was included in that average, had Biden 16 percentage points in the negative: 41% approval and 57% disapproval.

Marist Poll Director Barbara Carvalho suggested that all the blame should not be placed on the president, but the poll numbers should  ''absolutely'' be a red flag to the Democratic Party.

Democrats ''don't have a unified message for what they're doing, and that does not bode well for the party,'' she told NPR.

''They're not connecting the dots between concern about inflation and what's happening in Washington, either with the infrastructure bill or 'Build Back Better.'''

Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray told Fox News that the spending plans are not aligning with Americans' priorities.

''One of the political problems with Biden's spending plans is that they don't seem all that relevant to the vast majority of Americans,'' Murray said.

NPR/Marist Poll National surveyed 1,172 adults Nov. 30-Dec. 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:18 PM
