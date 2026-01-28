Rubio: Maduro, Never Legitimate President, Now Facing Justice

Nicolas Maduro was never the legitimate leader of Venezuela and will now "face justice" in the United States following a "surgical operation" authorized by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio planned to tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

The opening statement was shared ahead of the hearing, where Rubio was expected to face intense questioning from senators about the legality, long-term strategy, and next steps in Venezuela's transition.

"On Jan. 3, the United States carried out a surgical operation facilitated by our military against two indicted fugitives from American justice, Nicolas Maduro and his coconspirator Cilia Flores," Rubio's statement, shared with Newsmax before delivery, read.

Notably, Rubio did not read the statement and delivered opening remarks off the cuff – briefly interrupted by an ejected protesters claiming "war crime."

But, in the statement prepared for delivery, Rubio credited Trump and the U.S. armed forces for bringing down what he called a criminal regime without launching a war or occupying the country.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the professionalism of the United States armed forces, a man who built his power on drugs, corruption, and repression will now face justice," Rubio said.

Rubio pushed back forcefully against critics suggesting the U.S. was entering another foreign conflict, insisting the mission was a narrowly targeted law enforcement action.

"There is no war against Venezuela, and we did not occupy a country," he continued. "There are no U.S. troops on the ground."

Maduro was apprehended not as a head of state but as a criminal defendant, Rubio stressed.

"This was an operation to aid law enforcement," according to Rubio. "The United States arrested two narcotraffickers who are now going to stand trial in the United States for the crimes they committed against our people."

The secretary of state dismissed Maduro's authority outright, telling senators that the U.S. and many nations worldwide do not recognize him as Venezuela's rightful leader.

"Maduro is an indicted drug trafficker, not a legal head of state," Rubio said, echoing long-stated policy.

Maduro's disputed 2024 election was rejected worldwide.

"Western nations including the European Union, Latin American countries and the United States, in total over 50 countries, rejected Maduro's purported reelection," he added, "and do not recognize him as Venezuela's legitimately elected president."

Rubio described Maduro's regime as an international narcotics and corruption network that devastated Venezuela while flooding the U.S. with drugs.

"Nicolas Maduro and his co-conspirators plundered Venezuela's resources," Rubio said, "as they turned the nation into a base for an international criminal enterprise."

He warned that Venezuelan cartel activity directly harmed Americans, blaming Maduro for fueling the largest migrant exodus in the modern Western Hemisphere.

Maduro and the Cartel de los Soles drove more than 8 million Venezuelans "from their homes, creating the world's largest mass migration crisis," according to Rubio.

Rubio told lawmakers that interim leadership has now taken over in Caracas, with Delcy Rodriguez pledging cooperation with the U.S.

"Delcy Rodriguez has assumed leadership of the interim authorities and has stated her intention to cooperate with the United States," he said, adding that Rodriguez has committed to "opening Venezuela's energy sector to American companies, providing preferential access to production."

Rubio added that she has pledged to end Venezuela's oil support for Cuba and stressed that the U.S. will be watching Venezuela closely — and is prepared to take further action if cooperation collapses.

"We are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail," Rubio told lawmakers.

He concluded with a warning that the Western Hemisphere will not be allowed to become a platform for criminal regimes or adversaries.

"The president has made clear that the Western Hemisphere is our home, and we will not tolerate criminality within this Hemisphere that harms American citizens," he said.

Maduro's capture represents a historic turning point — achieved without loss of American life or a prolonged military presence, Rubio hailed.

"History features few examples where so much was achieved at so little cost as was accomplished four weeks ago," he concluded.