Rubio: Biden 'Made the Right Decision' on Syria Raid

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., lauded President Joe Biden on Thursday for making "the right decision" to launch a raid in Syria against the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, who reportedly died after detonating a bomb that killed himself and members of his family.

"I think the President made the right decision to make this call," Rubio said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning.

"ISIS is growing once again. It’s trying to reconstitute itself in Afghanistan to target not just American interests in the region, but to come after us here at home. And so it’s good to see raids like this," Rubio added.

Biden announced Thursday morning that U.S. special forces conducted a raid in Syria overnight that resulted in the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, also known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, who has led the terrorist group since the 2019 death of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest [of] Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement after the raid.