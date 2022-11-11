Rubio Calls for Delay on McConnell Leadership Vote

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Friday called for a delay on the Senate Republican leadership vote after expressing disappointment with the party's performance in the midterm elections.

Rubio's announcement sent shock waves through Washington Thursday and his move suggested current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R, Ky., could be ousted.

"The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio tweeted on Friday. "First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like Florida."

McConnell, 80, has already become a target of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters who see the aging leader as part of Washington's "swamp" and unwilling to seriously challenge the status quo.

During the recent midterms, McConnell even withheld funding for Trump-backed candidates like Arizona's Blake Masters who refused to support his reelection as leader of Senate Republicans.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., issued a message agreeing with Rubio, saying: "Exactly right. I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in [Georgia] — are they saying that doesn't matter? Don't disenfranchise" Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

The day before, Rubio tweeted a montage of himself campaigning with the message: "An outdated GOP can win some elections in some places But a new GOP, guided by common sense wisdom & that fights for working class values can win the support of Americans of every background & in every part of the country."