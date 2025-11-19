Rubio, Saudis Call AI Pact 'Historic Step' in New Tech Alliance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan have signed a sweeping Strategic Artificial Intelligence Partnership, calling it a "historic step" that sets a "new milestone" in the U.S.-Saudi alliance, the two leaders announced in a joint statement Wednesday.

The ceremony followed Prince Faisal's visit to the White House, where President Donald Trump endorsed the partnership as part of a broader effort to secure American leadership in critical technologies.

In the statement, the two governments said the agreement "reflects the firm commitment of both sides to advance innovation and technological progress," underscoring that the deal is not symbolic but strategic.

Officials said it marks a major geopolitical move as the U.S. counters China's expanding tech influence in the Gulf and across the developing world.

Rubio said the pact builds on the national AI strategy the U.S. released this summer, which emphasized strengthening alliances to preserve America's technological edge.

The statement emphasized that the agreement covers "the supply of advanced semiconductors, the development of AI applications, [and] building and developing advanced AI infrastructure."

It also includes the training of national workforces and expanded high-value investment between both nations.

Saudi officials said the kingdom intends to use its land, energy resources, and location to build massive AI and cloud computing clusters.

"This partnership capitalizes on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's competitive advantages," the statement said, stressing that the kingdom wants to be a global AI hub.

U.S. officials said America's "unique technology ecosystem" — including chip design, cloud architecture, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing — will anchor the deal.

"The United States remains the engine of economic growth in these technologies," the statement added.

Both sides said the deal is meant to strengthen commercial ties and drive breakthroughs in health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.

They said the partnership will produce "innovative and promising solutions" in industries that shape national power and economic resilience.