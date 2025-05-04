Trump: Rubio Won't Keep Double Duty Permanently

President Donald Trump said he has the utmost confidence in Secretary of State Marco Rubio, hailing him as his most trusted White House problem solver and adding national security adviser to his resume.

"Marco's doing an outstanding job," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker in an interview airing Sunday, noting Rubio is not intended to be a "long term" NSA, but he's in no rush to unwind his trusted adviser from the dual role.

"Now, Marco won't keep — Marco's very busy doing other things, so he's not going to keep it long term. We're going to put somebody else in."

Trump pointed to the historic dual roles held by Henry Kissinger as secretary of state and national security adviser.

"Henry Kissinger did both," Trump said. "There's a theory that you don't need two people, but I think I have some really great people that could do a good job."

Yet the double duty could last awhile for Rubio as Trump seeks to end two Biden-era wars in Ukraine and Gaza, along with reworking the global trade order by leveraging reciprocal tariffs to bring those countries hindering American products in their markets.

"He could" remain NSA "indefinitely," Trump told Welker, "but I think he even would like to probably see" another candidate take the NSA duties.

"Because it is a little bit different, but in the meantime, he'll handle it," according to Trump.

Trump was effusive in praising Rubio before it was announced he would replace embattled Mike Waltz as NSA. Waltz was embroiled in the Signal chat issue, and Trump announced he would shift over to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

That ambassadorship was going to go to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., but she will stay in the closely divided House to help Republicans pass Trump's legislative agenda. Stefanik could also run for governor next year.