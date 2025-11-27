Rubio Urges Envoys to Push Allies to Curb Immigration

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is calling on diplomats in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to demand their host countries restrict most immigration and file reports if the government is overly supportive of immigrants, The New York Times reported, citing a document sent to embassies and consulates.

In the document, Rubio told the diplomats to point out the effects of criminal acts by immigrants to encourage greater entry restrictions, the Times reported.

Rubio said diplomats should "regularly engage host governments and their respective authorities to raise U.S. concerns about violent crimes associated with people of a migration background" and "any related human rights abuses."

Crimes by immigrants were "widespread disruptors of social cohesion and public safety."

Diplomats should alert the State Department to how governments address the issues and if their "policies unduly favor migrants at the expense of local populations."

Rubio said the aim of the initiative is to "build host government and stakeholder support to address and reform policies related to migrant crime, defending national sovereignty, and ensuring the safety of local communities."

The Trump administration has made reducing the number of migrants in the United States and its allies a top priority, with Rubio enforcing those positions in his role as secretary of state.

"Mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies," the State Department wrote on social media.

The cable includes 12 talking points for diplomats to use with host governments and three more specifically for European countries, including, "We encourage your government to ensure that policies protect your citizens from the negative social impacts of mass migration, including displacement, sexual assault, and the breakdown of law and order."

Another talking point warns of the threat of radical Islam, saying it leads to an increase in antisemitic and anti-Christian incidents.