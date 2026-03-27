Rubio to G7: Iran War Likely to Last 'Weeks, Not Months'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told G7 foreign ministers Friday that the war with Iran is expected to continue for another two to four weeks, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Rubio also signaled that the U.S. could be nearing serious negotiations with Tehran, even as the administration weighs escalating military options while deploying additional troops to the region, reports Axios.

"The U.S. expects the war to end within 'weeks and not months,'" Rubio said during a press gaggle after the meeting in France.

According to sources, Rubio told counterparts that the U.S. remains in indirect contact with Iran through mediators rather than in direct talks. He noted uncertainty over who is making decisions in Tehran, complicating diplomatic efforts.

Rubio said two Iranian officials have expressed interest in negotiations with the U.S., but they require approval from Iran's top leadership. He added that communication has been slowed because Iranian officials are avoiding electronic devices out of concern that they could be tracked and targeted.

Rubio stressed that the U.S. is committed to achieving all of its objectives in the conflict.

At the same time, the administration is considering escalatory options that could involve ground forces.

Rubio said the U.S. is still waiting for clarity on who would represent Iran in potential peace talks.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the U.S. delegation if negotiations move forward.

President Donald Trump has said Rubio and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also involved in diplomatic efforts.