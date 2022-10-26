Trump to Host Rally for Rubio, Not DeSantis

Former President Trump will hold a third rally for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio just ahead of the midterm elections.

Through his Save America PAC, Trump announced the "Get Out the Vote Rally" in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, in support of his Republican colleague running against Democrat Rep. Val Demings.

"President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today," read the release. "Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it's an America First Red State."

Trump's announcement did not include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for a second term against Democrat Charlie Crist.

The Florida governor is regularly second to Trump as the most popular potential presidential contender for 2024.

DeSantis has not issued any official statement in that regard, but Trump has repeatedly hinted at his third run for the White House.

Both Rubio and DeSantis hold considerable leads against their Democrat opponents. FiveThirtyEight's polling average shows Rubio leading by about 9 points and DeSantis by about 11.

