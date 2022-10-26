×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marco rubio | donald trump | ron desantis | florida | gop | midterms

Trump to Host Rally for Rubio, Not DeSantis

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 07:00 PM EDT

Former President Trump will hold a third rally for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio just ahead of the midterm elections.

Through his Save America PAC, Trump announced the "Get Out the Vote Rally" in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, in support of his Republican colleague running against Democrat Rep. Val Demings.

"President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today," read the release. "Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it's an America First Red State."

Trump's announcement did not include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for a second term against Democrat Charlie Crist.

The Florida governor is regularly second to Trump as the most popular potential presidential contender for 2024.

DeSantis has not issued any official statement in that regard, but Trump has repeatedly hinted at his third run for the White House.

Both Rubio and DeSantis hold considerable leads against their Democrat opponents. FiveThirtyEight's polling average shows Rubio leading by about 9 points and DeSantis by about 11.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Trump will hold a third rally for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio just ahead of the midterm elections.
marco rubio, donald trump, ron desantis, florida, gop, midterms
214
2022-00-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved