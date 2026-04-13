Report: Rubio Reassures GOP Senators on Iran Policy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump met with top Senate Republicans to discuss Iran policy, as the administration continues to insist that any agreement must prevent Tehran from enriching uranium, the Washington Examiner reported.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he spoke with Rubio during a White House visit that included a meeting with Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also joined the discussion.

Barrasso said Rubio reaffirmed the administration's position on zero enrichment as negotiations continue, addressing concerns among some Republicans that a deal could leave Iran with part of its nuclear capability intact.

Trump has said negotiations remain focused on blocking Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and suggested the United States would act to secure uranium if a deal fails.

Barrasso said he was "not surprised" recent talks stalled, pointing to what he described as a firmer negotiating posture.

"The difference is, when [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry had that discussion last time and the Iranian negotiator left, John Kerry ran after him," Barrasso said.

"That's not going to happen with us, with this administration or our secretary of state."

Graham has called for a congressional review process for any agreement, signaling that Senate Republicans want a role in evaluating the outcome of negotiations.

Barrasso declined to say whether lawmakers should formally approve a deal, suggesting the question remains open as talks continue.

"There's still plenty of time left, and we'll see how this resolves, but it's going to resolve," Barrasso said.

Republican leadership is preparing to assess support within the conference, with Barrasso saying senators will have a "long discussion" on Iran and related policy matters as they return to Washington.

The talks come as Democrats have pushed for votes on war powers tied to Iran, though Republicans have rejected those efforts.

Barrasso said Senate leadership will take the temperature of the conference as developments continue, indicating lawmakers are weighing how to respond if a deal is reached.

The administration has continued briefing lawmakers throughout the conflict, with Rubio maintaining regular contact with Senate Republicans as negotiations move forward.

Trump threatened China with a "staggering" 50% tariff if it provides military assistance to Iran as the conflict drags on.

During a Sunday interview, Trump said that any country, including China, that supplies weapons to Tehran would face steep economic consequences, potentially escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.