Rubio Condemns Assassination of Colombian Presidential Candidate

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke out after a Colombian senator and presidential hopeful, Miguel Uribe, died early Monday.

Uribe was shot in the head at a campaign event two months ago.

"Deeply saddened to learn of Colombian Senator @MiguelUribeT's tragic death," Rubio wrote on social media. "The United States stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible."

Uribe, from the conservative opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 as he was giving a speech at a rally, in an attack that shocked the nation.

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, announced his death on social media. "I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you," she wrote. "Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children."

Six people are under arrest over the shooting, including two men that the attorney general's office says met in Medellin to plan the assassination.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, who was born in Colombia, also mourned Uribe.

"Miguel Uribe represented the best of Colombia," Moreno wrote on social media. "May he rest in peace, may his spirit guide Colombia into the future, and may this horrible situation wake up a sentiment of reconciliation and direction for Colombians."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.