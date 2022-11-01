×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marc victor | blake masters | mark kelly | arizona

Libertarian Drops Out of Arizona Senate Race, Endorses Masters

Marc Victor (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:05 AM EDT

Marc Victor, the Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race, has dropped out and endorsed Republican Blake Masters.

Victor withdrew from the race Tuesday and threw his support behind Masters, who is trying to unseat Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, according to ABC 15.

"I've said from the very beginning that the reason I'm running for Senate is to promote and get us in the direction of freedom and peace and civility," Victor said in a YouTube video on his campaign website announcing the turn of events.

"[Masters] really is — in his heart and in his mind — he's in favor of doing everything he can to get us very sternly, very smartly in the direction of 'live and let live,'" Victor continued. "And that seems like a good trade-off to me."

Victor had a 20-minute recorded conversation with Masters on Monday and determined that "it's in the interests of the 'live and let live' global peace movement for me to step down with my campaign and urge people not to vote for me, not to vote for Mark Kelly, but to vote for Blake Masters."

Kelly holds a razor-thin margin over Masters, according to polling data.

Last week, the Cook Political Report shifted the Arizona Senate race from "Lean Democrat" to a toss-up, suggesting Republicans' prospects are brightening in a critical race that could decide the balance of power in the evenly split Senate.

Jessica Taylor, an analyst for Cook Political Report, wrote that the change comes "amid a spate of tightening private polling that has left Democrats worried about one of their strongest incumbents."

Victor's announcement fell on the deadline for ballots in Arizona to be mailed in order to be counted for the general election, according to ABC 15.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Marc Victor, the Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race, dropped out and endorsed Republican Blake Masters.
marc victor, blake masters, mark kelly, arizona
291
2022-05-01
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved