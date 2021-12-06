×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | marc short | jan. 6 | select committee | subpoena | contempt of congress

Marc Short, VP Pence's Chief of Staff, Set to Cooperate on Jan. 6 Subpoena

marc short stands outside of the white house oval office
Marc Short (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Monday, 06 December 2021 10:14 PM

One of former Vice President Mike Pence's closest advisers, Marc Short, is going to comply with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee's subpoena, sources told CNN on Monday.

Short received the subpoena three weeks ago from the House committee continuing to dig into the events of Jan. 6 andf the siege on the U.S. Capitol, according to the report.

He is expected to have firsthand knowledge of Pence's actions, movements and communications as protesters at the Capitol sought to interrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win. Some protesters were reported to have been chanting to "hang Mike Pence."

The Jan. 6 committee is getting "significant cooperation with Team Pence," a source told CNN, which reported Short was willing to cooperate on a "friendly subpoena."

Short issued a "no comment" when contacted by CNN. The committee also declined to comment to CNN.

Short has a long history working with Pence, including when Pence was a member of Congress, but he also served as former President Donald Trump's legislative director for the first year and a half of Trump's administration.

Short was with Pence on Jan. 6 and attended a Jan. 4 Oval Office meeting with Trump and attorney John Eastman. That meeting included a discussion of delaying the certification of the election amid allegations of election fraud raised by the Trump camp, according to CNN.

Trump banned Short from the White House after Jan. 6, according to CNN, as he reportedly sided with Pence's refusal to submit to Trump's request to take bold action and probe the fraud claims thoroughly before certifying the election results.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
One of former Vice President Mike Pence's closest advisers, Marc Short, is going to comply with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee's subpoena, sources told CNN on Monday.
marc short, jan. 6, select committee, subpoena, contempt of congress
266
2021-14-06
Monday, 06 December 2021 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved