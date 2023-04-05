Manhattan DA Deletes 'Meet Our Team' Webpage

The official Manhattan District Attorney website has conspicuously removed its "Meet Our Team" webpage as the complaints of prosecutorial conflict of interest reached a crescendo.

Multiple reports noted the "Page not found" message as former President Donald Trump was headed to the Manhattan County Courthouse on Tuesday, when he was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"The office even had a webpage 'Meet the Team' of executives, who have done this to President Trump," Trump said Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago address. "That was the title. Isn't that nice? They immediately had to take it down."

Internet archival website Web.archive.org showed what the page looked like online in March, on Monday, April 3, on Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday. Notably, through March the page showed the members of the DA's office with photos, which were removed Monday before the arraignment. By Tuesday, the names of the staff members were removed entirely, delivering just a "Page not found" when clicking on the website link for "Meet Our Team."

The archive showed webpage snapshots Jan. 5 and Feb. 5, four dates in March (13, 14, 19, and 31), and snapshots each of the past three days this week (April 3-5).

"BREAKING: Manhattan DA deletes their 'Meet Our Team' page after second staffer nukes far-left Twitter account," Veteran Navy Intel Officer Jack Posobiec tweeted Tuesday morning before Trump's motorcade was prepped to go to surrender to Bragg's indictment.

Among the outed anti-Trump activists on the staff, Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss was removed.

Notably, Reiss, a noted critical race theorist, joined Bragg's office in January 2022 and subscribes to George Soros-funded "soft-on-crime reforms" in criminal justice, The Post Millennial reported.

Also, as others reported, Bragg's chief of staff, Jordan Stockdale, wiped his Twitter account before Trump's arraignment. Stockdale's Twitter account reportedly showed clear anti-Trump ideology and animus — if not support for a political coup through prosecutorial persecution — including liking tweets that advocated for Trump's impeachment, overthrow as president, and preventing him from running for president again.

"Meet Jordan Stockdale the Chief Of Staff for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg," a Twitter account named "Banana Republic Justin Swan" tweeted Monday night, about two hours after the WayBackMachine took a snapshot of the "Meet the Team" webpage. "Liking tweets saying Trump should be impeached, removed from office & prevented from taking office again. Witch-hunt top to bottom inside Manhattan DA."

Trump condemned Bragg's "get Trump" campaign mantra and the weaponization of the justice system to meddling in American elections.

"Our elections were like those of a Third-World country, and now there's massive election interference that is on scale never seen before in our country, beginning with the radical-left, George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would 'get President Trump,'" Trump told his Mar-a-Lago crowd, saying Bragg was claiming, "'I'm going to get him; I'm going to get him.'

"This is a guy campaigning. He wanted to get President Trump at any cost, and this was before he knew anything about me — didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning.

"As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs [Republicans in name only] and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime, and that it should have never have been brought — never have been brought — everybody.

"Even people that aren't big fans have said this is not the right thing to do. It's an insult to our country as the world is already laughing at us for so many other reasons."

Trump denounced the Mark Pomerantz ties to Bragg's investigation and his book "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account," showing the efforts to find a crime to indict the Democrats' political opposition — a trademark of tyrannical regimes around the world.

"This prosecutor named Mark Pomerantz wrote and published a book, saying all sorts of privileged things and has been very strongly reprimanded. He was reprimanded so strongly. I've never seen anything like it," Trump said.

"Even District Attorney Bragg was furious with him," Trump continued. "They were having a tremendous fight in the office because of it.

"But hope is never lost, because various prosecutors in the DA's office also quit because they thought President Trump was being treated very unfairly. How about that? Isn't that great? I love them. I'd like to meet them."

All these prosecutorial misconduct claims come amid a crime wave in Bragg's district, Trump warned.

"Meanwhile, overall crime in New York was up 30% last year, much more than that the year before — with felony assaults, robberies, and burglaries all up by massive, massive numbers," Trump added. "Not the same place that I know; not the same place that you know.

"And this is where we are right now. I have a Trump-hating judge, with the Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign and a lot of it."

Trump finished his speech with a rebuke of Democrats using its powers that be in the justice system to wage political war on their opposition.

"Incredibly we are now a failing nation; we are a nation in decline," Trump's speech concluded. "And now these radical-left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can't let that happen.

"With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will make America great again."

