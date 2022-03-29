Impact Poll: Wisconsin's Mandela Barnes Up in Dem Senate Primary

A new internal poll from the campaign of Wisconsin Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes gives him a 21-point lead over the field for U.S. Senate race primary Aug. 9.

Barnes leads his closest competitor, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, 38% to 17%, with the two other Democratic contenders in just single digits, according to the poll conducted by Impact Research.

"We're building a grassroots campaign and taking our message right to every community across the state," Barnes said in a statement about the poll to Business Insider. "To me, the polls represent what I see when I travel the state: People know I understand their experience because I share that experience."

According to Impact Research, the poll was conducted March 16-23 among 449 likely Democratic voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points.

The poll found that Barnes has the best name recognition and is known to two-thirds of likely Democratic primary voters and enjoys a favorability rating of 56%.

His closest rival, despite putting millions of his own money into the campaign, has only seen an increase of 11 points in name recognition since December, and an overall increase of 6-points in the number of voters who say they would cast their ballot for him, according to the poll.

A totla of 26% of those surveyed in the poll remain undecided.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, who won the seat from Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold in 2010, Business Insider reported.

Another poll from March 2 by Marquette University Law School found that around half of both Republicans and Democrats remained undecided on who they would support in either party’s primary for Senate or in the race for governor in that state.

That poll, conducted between Feb. 22-27 with 802 registered Wisconsin voters by cell and landline telephone, has a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points, according to the university.

That survey found that most voters were not aware of who the candidates were and did not have enough information to give them a favorable or unfavorable rating.

Barnes also led that poll among the Democratic candidates with 10% better name recognition (23%) than Lasry (13%) and more compared to the rest of the field who were each in single digits.

Barnes is the first African-American to serve as lieutenant governor in the state’s history and is a native of Milwaukee, according to his official state website.