Tags: manchin | sinema | schumer | democrats | senate

Manchin Appealing to Sen. Sinema to Pass $730B Climate Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., listens to a reporter's question Monday in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. Manchin, who returned to Capitol Hill after quarantining with COVID-19, spoke to reporters about the deal he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 August 2022 07:04 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is now the one looking for the support of Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona, a fellow centrist Democrat, to get the $730 billion budget reconciliation bill he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., finally agreed to last week through the upper chamber.

All Senate Democrats must support the measure if it is to pass the Senate with a 51-50 vote including the tiebreaking 51st vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

''I'm sure we'll get a chance to speak today because she usually comes in [on Monday], and we'll speak on the floor,'' The Hill reported Manchin telling reporters.

Manchin told NBC's ''Meet the Press'' on Sunday that he kept silent on the negotiations with Schumer over the last eight months after Manchin effectively killed President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation late last year.

The senator said he didn't want people to get their hopes up as the negotiations, which he said almost fell through a couple of weeks ago, played out.

According to CNN, the bill would invest $369 billion into energy and climate programs, and other aspects of the legislation would work to lower prescription drug prices by allowing Medicare to negotiate costs with drug companies.

The plan is estimated to lower U.S. carbon emissions 40% by 2030, according to the report.

The bill plans to use a 15% minimum corporate tax rate to raise $313 billion in the next decade and close the ''carried interest'' loophole for investors, raising an additional $14 billion during the period, according to the report.

''Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination," Manchin said in a statement after reaching the deal with Schumer last week, CNN reported.

Republicans plan to oppose the legislation, meaning all Democrats must be on board with the bill.

''Manchin holds all the cards here, and this is his ante,'' Liam Donovan, a GOP political strategist, told The Washington Post. ''Democrats can only do so much under the reconciliation rules, so they inevitably have to look beyond the scope of the bill to seal the deal.''

Monday, 01 August 2022 07:04 PM
