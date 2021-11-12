×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: manchin | senate | biden | westvirginia

Manchin Says He Has 'No Idea' If He Will Run Again in 2024

Manchin Says He Has 'No Idea' If He Will Run Again in 2024

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 12 November 2021 08:08 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he has ''no idea'' if he'll run for reelection to the Senate in 2024 and will decide after next year's midterm election results.

''I have no idea. I'll make a decision after [the] 2022 election, November, my term will be up in 2024 ... I would make a decision then; I wouldn't make it now,'' Manchin told WV MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval on Friday.

Manchin was reelected in 2018 when he narrowly defeated Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by about 20,000 votes, or roughly 3.3%, per RealClearPolitics. The margin, which was much closer than initially predicted, was attributed to the popularity of then-President Donald Trump, who endorsed Morrisey.

Trump won West Virginia two years before Manchin's reelection by over 300,000 votes, or 42.2%, the most significant margin of any presidential candidate from either party in the state's history.

Manchin is the only Democrat to hold statewide office left in West Virginia, a state that 20 years ago consistently voted Democratic both locally and federally.

''The Democrats walked away from me,'' said Gov. Jim Justice, who was elected as a Democrat in 2016 but became a Republican in 2017. ''I tell you as West Virginians, I can't help you anymore being a Democrat governor.''

Manchin is also one of the few red-state Democrats left in the Senate altogether. Three red-state Senate Democrats lost in 2018: Claire McCaskill in Missouri, Joe Donnelly in Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota. Only he and Sen. Jon Tester of Montana survived.

Tester is also up for reelection in 2024, and like Manchin, he hasn't yet announced if he'll run again.

A center of attention in an evenly split Senate with President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan in the purview, Manchin dismissed that either stressor has affected him.

''Heck no, it doesn't. It's not going to change me,'' Manchin assured Kercheval.

Manchin told Politico in 2018 that ''It's my last campaign for Senate, I know that. I know that for sure.'' 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he has ''no idea'' if he'll run for reelection to the Senate in 2024 and will decide after next year's midterm election results.
manchin, senate, biden, westvirginia
335
2021-08-12
Friday, 12 November 2021 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved