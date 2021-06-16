Schumer Starts Process to Bring Election Bill to Floor

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., started a fast-track process Wednesday in order to bring the For the People Act to the Senate floor for a test vote.

The bill, also known as S. 1, is guaranteed to fail, as it will fall short of the 60 votes required to overcome a GOP filibuster.

A spokesman for Schumer said that “[T]his is the necessary step for Leader Schumer to move to proceed and file cloture on the voting rights legislation, which would then set up a vote on cloture on the motion to proceed to the bill next week."

According to The Hill, Schumer still needs to take additional steps to force a test vote. These will determine which day the bill is voted on. The bill is expected to come up as soon as early next week.

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the lone holdout in the 50-member Democrat caucus. However, there are parts of the bill Manchin does support, saying that “I’ve been sharing everything that I support and the things I can support and vote with and things I think’s in the bill that doesn’t need to be in the bill.”

Manchin also said that “[A] good voting bill basically protects the voters, protects the states and states rights. A good voting bill has to be accessible. It has to be fair and it has to be secure.”