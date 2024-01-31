×
Accident Involving Sen. Manchin's Wife Linked to Police Chase

By    |   Wednesday, 31 January 2024 03:50 PM EST

Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was hospitalized following a collision caused by a suspect fleeing law enforcement on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as Manchin and her colleague, Guy Land, were en route from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to a hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, for an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) event, reported Fox News.

Manchin is a federal co-chair at ARC, an "economic development partnership entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region."

Sen. Manchin conveyed in a statement that although Gayle Manchin sustained injuries in the wreck, she is in "stable condition."

According to the Homewood Police Department, the incident unfolded as officers pursued a suspect facing felony charges. The pursuit proceeded along 18th Street North until the suspect's vehicle collided with another at the intersection of 18th Street North and 15th Avenue North.

Land, operating the second vehicle, and Gayle Manchin, seated as a passenger, were attended to by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services. Subsequently, they were transported to UAB Gardendale Hospital.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the apprehension of the suspect without any further incidents. The Homewood Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case and is in the process of securing multiple felony warrants against the suspect.

Currently, the suspect remains in custody at the Homewood City Jail, awaiting the issuance of arrest warrants. The Homewood Police Department has not disclosed further details regarding the charges the suspect will face.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


