Senate Dems Expect Biden to Restart Talks With Manchin

Senate Democrats expect President Joe Biden to reopen negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., over the Build Back Better plan that the White House first unveiled in October, The Hill reports.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that "I believe the Biden administration will be having discussions with Manchin, with his cooperation and participation on BBB as we move forward."

Manchin said on Tuesday that there are "no negotiations going on at this time" over the plan, and Senate Democrats reportedly agreed during a virtual meeting later that day that they would allow Manchin some breathing room on the issue, which has become a subject of heated debate due to him being the lone Democrat holdout in the Senate.

"We all acknowledge, understand there’s a cooling-off period and we need to give a little distance to Manchin and Biden on this so they can come back together and try again," one unnamed senator who was involved in the discussions told The Hill.

"My guess is there will be a very significant reworking of the bill," he said.

When asked about any potential changes that he might support, Manchin said on Tuesday, "I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that."

However, he did note that "the climate thing is one that we probably can come to an agreement much easier than anything else. There’s a lot of good things in there."