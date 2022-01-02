Rep. Malliotakis to NYC Mayor Adams: Put 'Good Judges' On Bench, Dump Bail Reform

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y, on Sunday urged New York City’s new Mayor Eric Adams to focus on putting “good judges” on the bench and changing current bail reform measures.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the Staten Island lawmaker said the judicial balance is key.

“We need our mayor to appoint good judges to the bench, number one,” she said.

“But we also need to insure that he fights for changes to the disastrous bail reform in Albany that has led to individuals constantly being put back on the streets despite having dozen, two dozen, three dozen prior arrests and convictions.”

The lawmaker lamented a stunning rise in murders in New York City in 2021.

“Unfortunately in New York City in 2021, we saw five, nearly 500 murders which is the most we've seen in a decade here in New York City,” Malliotakis said. “And categories of crime, everything from shootings to rapes to robberies to car thefts have all skyrocketed.”

New York City recorded 485 murders in 2021, a 4% increase from the 468 tallied in 2020, the New York Post reported.

The lawmaker also said Congress should codify former President Donald Trump’s remain-in-Mexico policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols.

The policy was a cornerstone of former Republican President Donald Trump's hard line immigration policies and sent tens of thousands of people who entered at the U.S.-Mexico land border back to Mexico to wait months - sometimes years - to present their cases at U.S. immigration hearings held in makeshift courtrooms near the border..

“The drug cartels are making billions and billions of dollars a month just doing that,” she said of smuggling drugs like the deadly fentanyl into the United States. “So we need to secure our border.”

“It is shocking to me that President [Joe] Biden continues to push the Supreme Court to allow him to repeal once again the remain in Mexico policy,” she said. “He doesn't want to comply with it despite the fact that it was effective in keeping people in Mexico until their asylum cases can be heard and they're properly vetted.”

But Malliotakis said there is GOP legislation “that would permanently put remain in Mexico into law.”

“We need to take back the House in order to do it because [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] will never allow it to the floor under this Congress,” the lawmaker said.

