×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | malliotakis | biden | vaccines | therapeutics

NY's Malliotakis: Biden Admin 'Reactive', COVID Emphasis Should Be on Treatments

NY's Malliotakis: Biden Admin 'Reactive', COVID Emphasis Should Be on Treatments
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis speaks, R-N.Y., during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021.  Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 02 January 2022 12:26 PM

The Biden administration should focus on COVID-19 therapeutics and treatments rather than vaccine mandates to reign in the pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., advised Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Malliotakis lamented record numbers of positive COVID cases amid a surge of the omicron variant.

“I believe it's time that this administration focus on therapeutics, focus on treatments,” she said. “And I've been pushing for that because the reality is, is that this virus is here to stay.”

According to Malliotakis, COVID variants are a new reality, and “we need to learn to live with it.”

“And the best we're going to do [this is] both vaccinating people who want to be vaccinated and making sure they have access to it, but also insuring we have the therapeutics and the treatment to treat people who do end up getting sick even despite the vaccination,” she said.

Instead, she said, the “Biden administration has been very reactive.”

“Instead of focusing on the treatments and therapeutics, they want to focus on more mandates,” she said.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration should focus on COVID-19 therapeutics and treatments rather than vaccine mandates to reign in the pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., advised Sunday.
malliotakis, biden, vaccines, therapeutics
195
2022-26-02
Sunday, 02 January 2022 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved