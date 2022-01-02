NY's Malliotakis: Biden Admin 'Reactive', COVID Emphasis Should Be on Treatments

The Biden administration should focus on COVID-19 therapeutics and treatments rather than vaccine mandates to reign in the pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., advised Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Malliotakis lamented record numbers of positive COVID cases amid a surge of the omicron variant.

“I believe it's time that this administration focus on therapeutics, focus on treatments,” she said. “And I've been pushing for that because the reality is, is that this virus is here to stay.”

According to Malliotakis, COVID variants are a new reality, and “we need to learn to live with it.”

“And the best we're going to do [this is] both vaccinating people who want to be vaccinated and making sure they have access to it, but also insuring we have the therapeutics and the treatment to treat people who do end up getting sick even despite the vaccination,” she said.

Instead, she said, the “Biden administration has been very reactive.”

“Instead of focusing on the treatments and therapeutics, they want to focus on more mandates,” she said.

Related Stories: