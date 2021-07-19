Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: No Surprise AOC Wants to Prop Up Cuban Regime

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Monday called on Democrats to act more forcefully to back Cuban dissidents protesting the communist regime that has led the country for more than 60 years, and reiterated her criticism of leftist members of the party who back much of what the regime stands for.

Last week Malliotakis, whose mother is a Cuban refugee, tweeted against fellow New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the Democrat called for an end to the 60-year U.S. embargo against Cuba.

"@AOC is a clueless communist sympathizer," Malliotakis wrote. "Cuba does business with everyone else around [the] world and NOTHING has changed in 60 years. ALL money, aid, products taken by regime and ruling class while citizens suffer in poverty, misery. USA must demand FREEDOM!"

In an appearance Monday on Newsmax, Malliotakis told "The Chris Salcedo Show": "I don't think anyone would be surprised to learn that she would want to prop up ... the communist regime in Cuba, and that is all that lifting the embargo would do."

Placating the Castro regime would do nothing to actually help the people, Malliotakis added, saying that any aid in the form of food, medicine or money goes straight to the regime or its supporters.

"They use it to weaponize against their own people," she said. "If you don't go along with their communist agenda, you get nothing, and that is the way that they have been able to keep control and power for six decades."

Instead, she said the U.S. should be working with other freedom-loving leaders throughout the world to push the regime out, and bring freedom and democracy to the island.

"Allow these individuals to continue to demonstrate for the short term, and restore internet service so we can see what is going on there and let the world see how they are beating and arresting and abducting and also shooting their own people."

