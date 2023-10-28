×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Maine Shooting President Biden

Biden Calls for GOP Help on Gun Violence, Praises Cops in Maine Shootings

Biden Calls for GOP Help on Gun Violence, Praises Cops in Maine Shootings
(AP)

Saturday, 28 October 2023 12:14 PM EDT

President Joe Biden called on Republicans in Congress to help keep Americans safe from gun violence and praised police for their efforts to track down the Maine gunman who killed 18 people.

The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night was found dead Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot. That ended an intensive two-day search for the gunman.

Biden said the shooting and anxious search for the gunman has been tragic "not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country.”

The shooting spree has been devastating for the families of those killed and injured, leaving “scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine," he said in a statement late Friday.

He praised the police for their intense search over two days.

“Numerous brave law enforcement officers have worked around the clock to find this suspect and prevent the loss of more innocent life — all while risking their own. They are the best of us,” he said,

He thanked Maine Gov. Janet Mills for “her steady leadership during this time of crisis.” He said his administration "would provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine."

And he asked for congressional help.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” he said. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden called on Republicans in Congress to help keep Americans safe from gun violence and praised police for their efforts to track down the Maine gunman who killed 18 people.
Maine Shooting President Biden
268
2023-14-28
Saturday, 28 October 2023 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved