×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maine | governor | lepage | mills

Maine Will See Nov. Battle of Current, Former Govs

Maine Will See Nov. Battle of Current, Former Govs
Paul LePage (AFP via Getty  Images)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:39 PM

Maine’s gubernatorial primaries are a mere formality, with one Democrat and one Republican seeking the office, so in effect, they races were called before the polls even opened.

But they will lock in what promises to be a doozy of a general election, pitting two longtime foes against each other.

Democratic incumbent Janet Mills is seeking a second term. She’s a former district attorney, state lawmaker and Maine attorney general who frequently clashed with Republican Paul LePage when he was governor. Now he is challenging her.

That the two are even competing against each other is somewhat of a surprise.

LePage, who once described himself as “Trump before there was Trump,” moved to Florida after leaving office in 2019 following two raucous terms that often drew national attention for his indecorous remarks.

But the draw of elected office was apparently too great. By 2020, he was back in Maine pledging to challenge his old nemesis, whom he accuses of “reckless spending” and “heavy-handed” pandemic directives.

So far, LePage lags in fundraising behind Mills, but the race is expected to be among the most competitive governor’s races in the country this year.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Maine's gubernatorial primaries are a mere formality, with one Democrat and one Republican seeking the office, so in effect, they races were called before the polls even opened.
maine, governor, lepage, mills
191
2022-39-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved