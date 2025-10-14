WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Endorses 'MAGA Warrior' Rep. Bob Onder

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including Rep. Bob Onder, R-Mo., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman Bob Onder is a MAGA Warrior who is doing a fantastic job representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "A Proven Leader, Bob has served his Community as a Physician, Attorney, and Highly Respected State Legislator, prior to becoming a distinguished Congressman.

"In Congress, he is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote School Choice, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Dr. Bob Onder has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
