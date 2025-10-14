Trump Endorses 'MAGA Warrior' Rep. Bob Onder

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including Rep. Bob Onder, R-Mo., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman Bob Onder is a MAGA Warrior who is doing a fantastic job representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "A Proven Leader, Bob has served his Community as a Physician, Attorney, and Highly Respected State Legislator, prior to becoming a distinguished Congressman.

"In Congress, he is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote School Choice, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Dr. Bob Onder has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"