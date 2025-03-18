Vance Has Backing of MAGA Faithful for 2028

Vice President J.D. Vance has secured his position within the MAGA movement to be the party's likely candidate in the 2028 presidential election, Axios reported on Tuesday.

When President Donald Trump chose Vance, 40, in the summer of 2024 to be his running mate, many questioned the wisdom of picking such a youthful senator from a state that the Republicans were already assured of winning. Yet, three months into the new administration and dozens of confrontational exchanges later, GOP insiders are confident Vance has the skills to carry on Trump's brand of conservatism.

"I think it's inevitable at this point that Vance will be the [GOP] nominee in 2028," Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told the outlet. "He's the future of the 'America First' movement, and he's already proven himself."

Vance possesses a unique mix of rust belt roots, Ivy League education, and Silicon Valley business acumen to appeal to a wide range of GOP voters. His polite but firm speeches, such as the one given at the Munich Security Conference last month, demonstrate his knack for explaining the "America First" agenda to European intellectuals.

Vance has won accolades among the MAGA base for his ability to adapt Trump's style of negotiating without some of the colorful language associated with the president. In the now infamous Oval Office exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vance confronted Zelenskyy over his campaign stop with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the critical state of Pennsylvania.

"You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who is trying to save your country," Vance said.

The willingness of Vance to openly address a past grievance in public drew ire from politicians on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic. But the confrontation drew plenty of praise from the party's base who has grown weary of GOP politicians playing nice.

Matt Boyle, the Washington bureau chief for the conservative outlet Breitbart News said, "Vance is clearly the far, runaway front-runner, and no one else can hold a candle to him right now. He's also been very smart about developing strong relationships with a lot of the MAGA 'America First' [originals] and with Congress in passing President Trump's agenda and confirming the president's Cabinet."

In February, Trump was asked about Vance being his likely successor in 2028 and responded, "It's too early" but that Vance was "very capable." The vice president agreed with Trump's assessment of his own aspirations saying, "I think he said exactly what he should have said, which is, 'It's too early.'" Vance added the focus of the administration should be on policy, and they'll think about elections closer to the midterms.

"And then we'll worry about presidential politics at the appropriate time," he said.