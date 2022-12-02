'MAGA' Fund Outperforming Biden-Endorsed ESG Investments by Wide Margin

Point Bridge Capital, a company that invests in Republican values and bears the stock-ticker name of "MAGA," has been outperforming Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funds endorsed by the Biden administration — by a healthy margin.

According to Bloomberg News, "MAGA" has produced gains at a rate of 15% higher than ESG funds, and 13% more than the ESG funds invested in the S&P 500 this year — the same ESG funds the Biden White House would prefer to headline Americans' 401(k) investments.

"The [ESG] is not based on investment principles," Hal Lambert, the "MAGA" fund founder, told the Daily Mail. "[Democrats are] pushing it to change the culture of corporate America that will ultimately hurt investors."

Also, Lambert blasted ESGs as a "United Nations-backed movement" to embed socialist values into America's corporations, according to the Daily Mail.

The "MAGA" fund holds approximately $1.45 billion in assets; Lambert attributes much of that success to avoiding the "woke nonsense" and focusing on ideas with long-term growth potential.

Back in 2015, the Texas-based Lambert helped raise money for a number of prominent Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and former Gov. Rick Perry.

Two years later, Lambert formulated a list of 150 companies in the S&P 500 whose Political Action Committees (PACs) and employees have given the most to Republican candidates.

From there, the offshoot "MAGA" fund continued to grow in size, while investing in blue-chip companies such as J.M. Smucker Company, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Allstate and Globe Life.

Lambert acknowledges the emergence of a "woke" fatigue in the corporate world. He recently shared that a chief finance officer from a major company told him the "woke" perspective has been steadily eating away at profits.

"CEOs and CFOs completely hate this. I have a friend who's a CFO, and he's told me he's lost so much time dealing with this woke nonsense," said Lambert, while adding, "It's effectively hurting his focus on growing earnings and revenue."

"MAGA" also has sizable investments in ConocoPhillips, Alaska's largest crude oil producer that has seen its stock rise by more 71% this year, amid spiking oil and gas prices, according to the Daily Mail.

"The end goal for the ESG movement is to cut off corporate funding to Republican candidates," said Lambert. "A company will adopt the ESG guidelines, and then someone will say, 'How can we give to these GOP candidates if they're against our new principles because they stand with oil and gas.'"

According to an analysis from Investment Metrics, 78% of global funds focusing on the principles of ESG "fell more than 15% below their benchmarks" in the first six months of 2022.