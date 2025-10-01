Fmr Rep. Madison Cawthorn Seeks Comeback, Announces Run

Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced he is running for Congress in southwest Florida next year.

Cawthorn, 30, represented North Carolina's 11th Congressional District for one term, being defeated in a 2022 primary after numerous scandals and run-ins with House leadership. Following his loss, Cawthorn moved to Florida, where he has been registered to vote since 2023, Politico reported.

While in Congress, Cawthorn claimed colleagues invited him to cocaine-fueled sex parties, and he faced several charges for bringing a handgun to an airport as well as allegations of sexual misconduct and insider training.

Cawthorn was also arrested for driving with a revoked license. Last month, he was arrested in Florida for failing to appear for a court date over the driving charges.

Cawthorn is running in Florida's 19th Congressional District, in the seat currently held by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who is running for governor of Florida.

"I'm running for Congress to stand with President [Donald] Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time," Cawthorn said in a campaign launch video. "This community is my home. I know what it means to be underestimated, and I know what it takes to fight back. That same spirit is what I'll carry to Washington."

Former New York Rep. Chris Collins, who resigned from Congress after pleading guilty to insider trading, is also running for the seat. Collins was pardoned by Trump in 2020.