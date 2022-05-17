First-Term Rep. Cawthorn Defeated in GOP Primary Amid Controversy

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., currently the youngest member of Congress, lost the Republican primary in North Carolina's new 11th district to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Edwards as of 10:01 p.m. ET.

Cawthorn, despite having former President Donald Trump's endorsement, conceded to Edwards on Tuesday night, wire reports confirmed. He was the first Trump-endorsed candidate to lose his primary bid Tuesday night.

The once-lauded up-and-comer has faced a series of controversies, most recently a purportedly salacious video from the political action committee Fire Madison Cawthorn, according to CNBC.

Cawthorn has also faced legal troubles. In March, the congressman was charged with driving with a revoked license, while also facing two citations for speeding. A month later, he was cited on a misdemeanor charge for bringing a handgun to a North Carolina airport, per CNBC.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called for an ethics probe into Cawthorn over insider trading allegations surrounding rumored involvement with the "Let's Go Brandon" cryptocurrency LGBCoin, MarketWatch reported.