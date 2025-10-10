WATCH TV LIVE

Nobel Laureate Machado Honors Trump With Prize

Friday, 10 October 2025 10:14 AM EDT

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said Friday her award was an "immense recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans while honoring President Donald Trump for his "support."

"We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve freedom and democracy," Machado said in a post on social media X. 

"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" her post concluded. 

Politics
