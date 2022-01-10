Rep. Mace Contracts COVID a Second Time, Joins 29 Other Positive Lawmakers

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and it is the second time the vaccinated lawmaker has contracted the virus.

''After one of my children tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, I decided to also get tested. I tested positive. This is now my second time having COVID — and I'm fully vaccinated,'' Mace said in a statement Monday.

''I'm feeling ok. This is more mild than the first time. I'm completing quarantine and working from home as I recover. We are all frustrated with our common enemy COVID-19. I am praying everyone can stay healthy and we can all get past this soon.''

According to the congresswoman's statement, she first had the disease in June 2020, and has publicly discussed her ''long COVID'' situation. She became fully vaccinated in the spring of 2021.

Mace is not the only federal lawmaker to come down with the virus this week.

The office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ''experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.''

''The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance,'' the statement said.

Ocasio-Cortez was recently seen without a mask while vacationing in Miami, according to reports.

In addition, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., and Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., both announced they were positive in separate posts on Twitter on Monday as well.

''I tested positive for COVID-19 [Sunday]. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am thankfully experiencing only mild symptoms,'' Katko's tweet Monday said. ''I will be voting by proxy in Washington this week and working from home as I recover. My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve.''

Cline, who also said in his post on Twitter that he is vaccinated, took the test for COVID-19 on Sunday, and it came back positive.

''I have been vaccinated and consulted with my physician,'' he said in the post. ''I am taking all, necessary precautions to isolate here, at home in Virginia. Thanks to everyone for their support and assistance.''

According to the Daily Mail, 30 federal lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of December.

More than 360,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States on Sunday as the highly contagious omicron variant surges through the country.