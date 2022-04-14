Ric Grenell Endorses Anna Paulina Luna in Florida House Race

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell endorsed Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for the House in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The endorsement was announced on Thursday by Luna’s office.

"Ánna Paulina Luna is a true America First patriot and strong leader," said Grenell, who also served as ambassador to Germany.

"I am proud to endorse her for Congress. As a veteran, her service and dedication to this country are an inspiration. We need Anna in Congress and President [Donald] Trump knew that when he endorsed Anna. I hope you will support her too."

Trump, in endorsing Luna had said: "Anna is a warrior. She is a winner and it’s time for all American First Republicans to unite behind her strong campaign."