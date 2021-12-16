Dem Rep. Lowenthal Announces Retirement

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., announced Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

"After serving the 47th District of California for almost 10 years in Washington, D.C., I have decided not to run for reelection to Congress in 2022," he tweeted.

"It is time to pass the baton," he said in a seperate statement. "It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens.

"During this journey, I have had the pleasure of raising two fine sons who have blessed me with four grandchildren who I adore. I now look forward to spending my time with them and watching them grow and flourish into wonderful people like their parents.

"It is also a chance for me and my wife, Debbie, who has been my rock throughout this journey and who has been by my side despite her own sacrifices, to even more deeply enjoy our lives together.”

Lowenthal, 80, was immediately praised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Congressman Alan Lowenthal has devoted his entire life to protecting our planet and lifting up his beloved southern California community," she said. Those of us fortunate enough to have worked with him also deeply respect his willingness to reach across the aisle in order to get things done for his constituents.

"On behalf of his admiring colleagues, I thank him for his years of service as well as his continued leadership through the remainder of his term.