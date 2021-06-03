US Postmaster General DeJoy Confirms FBI Probe, Denies Wrongdoing

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the FBI is investigating campaign fundraising activity at his former business, but he is denying wrongdoing.

"Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector," DeJoy spokesman Mark Corallo told The Washington Post.

"He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them."

“The same is true of the Postal Service Inspector General’s inquiry which after a thorough investigation gave Mr. DeJoy a clean bill of health on his disclosure and divestment issues. He expects nothing less in this latest matter and he intends to work with DOJ toward swiftly resolving it,” Corallo added.

The investigation stems from a Post report last September that said employees at DeJoy’s former company, the North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics, claimed they were pressured by DeJoy or his aides to donate to Republican candidates and attend political fundraisers.

The report said the employees were then paid back in bonuses.

Current and former DeJoy employees have been interviewed by FBI agents and a subpoena for DeJoy himself has been issued as well, according to the news outlet.

DeJoy has been a frequent target of the left since he become the head of the U.S. Postal Service, mostly because he worked to cut costs under former President Donald Trump, a move Democrats decried.

Trump had long warned before official voting got underway that Democrats were seeking to stuff the ballot box with unrequested mass mail-in ballots under the guise of COVID-19 safety precautions. Trump also had rebuked the long-accepted reality of the USPS losing money as private entities like the United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx had become big-money business.