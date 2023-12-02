LA, Vegas Police Probe Similar Homeless Killings

Police are investigating a string of murders of homeless people in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to media reports.

Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them killed. Police said they were searching for a lone suspect.

The incident took place hours after Los Angeles detectives announced a manhunt for a serial killer following a spate of similar murders of homeless people.

The Las Vegas attack transpired at around 5:30 pm Friday near a highway overpass in the northern part of the city. Among the victims, a male in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other males in their 30s were said to be in stable condition, while another is listed as critical. A late-teen male is also reported to be in stable condition.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a warning to the city's homeless population, telling them to "not sleep alone tonight."

The Las Vegas shooting shared similar characteristics with the Los Angeles murders.

However, LVPD Lt. Mark Lourenco said he believed the incidents were "isolated."

Details about the victims in Las Vegas have not been released. The Los Angeles victims were described as two Hispanic males and one Black male. The LAPD has released CCTV footage showing a hooded suspect and a dark-colored sedan, believed to be connected to the killings.

Bass emphasized the urgency of staying safe and informed, telling reporters, "To the many Angelenos who have friends or family who are unhoused, please let them know the danger that exists. We must stay safe. We will work diligently to bring those responsible to justice."

LAPD Chief Michel Moore commended the department's creation of a dedicated task force to identify the potential serial killer.

"I've assigned our Major Crimes Division, Bureau of Victim Services and our Bureau of Investigation to assist with these efforts. Today, we demonstrate our collective resolve and stand united in our pursuit of justice, unwavering against the darkness that preys on the most defenseless among us," Moore said.