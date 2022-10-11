Jean-Pierre: Biden Says 3 LA City Council Members Should Resign for Racist Remarks

President Joe Biden has called for three Los Angeles City Council members to step down after racist remarks during a meeting last year were caught on tape.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said Biden believes all members involved in the recorded conversation delivering racist remarks should step down.

"The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign," Jean-Pierre stated, according to KTLA. "The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and is appalling. He believes they should all step down."

Audio of the conversation was leaked last week by the Los Angeles Times.

Council president Nury Martinez took a leave of absence after she was caught on tape calling a Black child of a white council member a monkey in Spanish. According to The Guardian, recordings of the conversation also included city council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León crudely talking about Black voters.

But while both Cedillo and de León have apologized, neither have vacated their seats.

Additionally, the city's labor chief, Ron Herrera, also resigned Tuesday for alleged remarks.

The recordings reportedly caused outrage amongst the city's diverse populous.

Biden will travel to Los Angeles later this week to speak on his agenda as well as attend a fundraising event.