×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lori lightfoot | chicago | mayor | election | race

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Trails in Latest Poll Ahead of Feb. 28 Election

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:11 PM EST

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trailing a former public schools chief a week before the city's mayoral race, according to a new poll.

The Victory Research survey shows Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, leading the top five candidates with 22%, followed by Lightfoot with 17.1%, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

Also in double digits were Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill; remaining contenders were in single digits, the news outlet reported.

Amid sharp criticism for her responses to immigration, education, and crime, Lightfoot’s poll standing shows improvement.

On Feb. 8, a poll from the Chicago Sun-Times, Telemundo Chicago, NBC5 Chicago, and WBEZ Public Radio put Lightfoot in third place, Garcia in first and Vallas in second. On Feb. 14, Vallas took the lead in a poll by Northwestern University and Latino and black nonprofit groups, with Lightfoot still stuck in third place.

"I think Paul has solidified himself as the front-runner in the race with his message of law and order," Victory Research pollster Rod McCulloch told ABC Chicago. "It appears, unless something changes, that Paul Vallas will be in the runoff with someone. I don't know who that is. Lots of candidates are close enough to be there."

The election is set for Feb. 28. A runoff, if necessary, would be held April 4.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trailing a former public schools chief a week before the city's mayoral race, according to a new poll.
lori lightfoot, chicago, mayor, election, race
224
2023-11-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved