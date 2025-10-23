Former Chicago Mayor Wants to Unmask ICE Agents

Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and one-term mayor of Chicago, is teaming up with other attorneys to launch the ICE Accountability Project.

Lightfoot, who served as mayor from 2019 to 2023 before losing reelection, said the organization will serve as a website and central repository for any illegal actions committed during Operation Midway Blitz.

"We want to create a centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Protection] agents," Lightfoot said in an interview.

"We want to create a portal where what's happening in real time can be centralized and put out for the public to view."

The group will "unmask" ICE and CBP agents who have remained anonymous, Lightfoot said.

"They are on public property out in the open," Lightfoot said.

"We have an absolute right under our Constitution to document what's happening."

In September, ICE and other federal agencies launched Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

According to federal officials, nearly 550 arrests were made in the first two weeks of the operation across Chicago and greater Illinois.

The federal agencies say many targets are undocumented individuals with criminal records, final removal orders, or criminal gang association.

The database of agents will be based on their physical traits, what kind of clothes they wear, and the vehicles they drive, Lightfoot said, adding it will likely be unable to determine the identities of the agents.

"We have a right to compile that information and put together a profile of each of those agents who have allegedly committed a crime," Lightfoot said.

"This is not about doxing them."

Lightfoot said she has the Constitution and rule of law on her side.

"What I can't do is sit on the sidelines and watch these crimes being committed on a regular basis and do nothing," she said.