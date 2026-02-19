Labor Department Bars Secretary's Husband Amid Assault Probe

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband is barred from the department's headquarters following complaints by two female staffers that he sexually assaulted them, The New York Times reported, citing a police report.

The women alleged Dr. Shawn DeRemer touched them inappropriately at the Labor Department's building on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

One of the alleged incidents, which occurred on Dec. 18, was recorded with office security cameras, sources told the Times.

The video shows DeRemer giving one of the women an extended embrace and was reviewed as part of a criminal investigation, the Times reported.

A report was filed by Washington's Metropolitan Police Department about the alleged forced sexual contact.

A police spokesman told the Times the department's sexual assault unit is investigating.

DeRemer was banned after an investigation was launched, sources told the Times.

"If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave," said a building restriction notice viewed by the Times.

He was described as a frequent visitor to the office, according to the Times.

DeRemer, an anesthesiologist based in Portland, Oregon, did not respond to a request for comment from the Times, while a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor did not provide a comment to the Times.

In January, two of the labor secretary's top aides were placed on administrative leave as the department's inspector general launched a probe over complaints alleging misuse of official travel and other misconduct.

Chief of staff Jihun Han and deputy chief of staff Rebecca Wright were placed on leave on Jan. 12, Bloomberg Law reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The underlying complaint, as described in press reports, alleges that travel tied to Chavez-DeRemer's official schedule overlapped with personal visits involving family and friends, raising questions about whether taxpayers covered costs that should have been paid privately.

The complaint also includes allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and drinking during the workday, claims that the White House and the Labor Department have rejected.

DeRemer denied the allegation that his wife was having an affair in a statement to the New York Post.

"There's not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that," DeRemer said.

A Labor Department spokesperson also rejected the complaint's claims.

"These unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false," Courtney Parella told the Post.

"Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has complied with all ethics rules and Department policies and remains fully engaged in carrying out the Department's work on behalf of this historic Administration," Parella said.

"The Secretary is considering all possible avenues, including legal action, to fight these baseless accusations from anonymous sources," Parella continued.