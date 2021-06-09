VP Harris Didn't Discuss Mexico's Refusal to Take Back Migrants With Pres. Lopez Obrador

During her trip to Mexico on Tuesday to tackle the surge in migrant crossings, Vice President Kamala Harris did not discuss Mexico’s refusal to take back some migrant families with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Fox News reports.

Mexico stopped allowing some migrant families to reenter Mexico earlier this year as it was struggling to keep up with many Central American families quickly expelled from the U.S. under Title 42, a health order meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We did not discuss Title 42," Harris told reporters when asked whether she came to an agreement with Lopez Obrador on taking back families.

Harris declared the trip a success, but the Democrat received blowback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Even some members of her team were “perplexed” over some of the answers she gave regarding her two-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala.

"There was certainly progress, but there are now concerns that some of that progress may have been overshadowed by her answers to some of these questions that her team knew that she would be facing," CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond said in an appearance on the network.

"Some administration officials are quietly perplexed about the vice resident’s answers to some questions, in particular the question she got from [NBC host] Lester Holt where she equated the question about the border with Europe." he added.

Harris told migrants not to come to the U.S., prompting a new round of criticism. In Mexico a day later, she said there was “no question” her work in Central America would have a positive effect on the region.

"The issue of root causes is not going to be solved in two days," Harris said. "It is not a new issue for the United States to feel the root causes on our shores."

In the interview with Holt, she said: "At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So, this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border."

Holt responded: "YOU haven't been to the border."

"I, and I haven't been to Europe," Harris responded. "And I mean, I don't — I don't understand the point that you're making," Harris said with a laugh. She added: "I'm not discounting the importance of the border."