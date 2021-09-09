Log Cabin Republicans Oppose Biden Mandate

President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate orders signed Thursday have the largest Republican LGBT group calling out the president for "bullying" Americans on vaccination and "blaming" of "targeted individuals" for his administration's COVID-19 response struggles.

"The key to vaccinating more Americans and boosting public health is education and dialogue, not bullying and blaming like we saw from President Biden tonight," Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran wrote in a statement Thursday.

Log Cabin Republicans is the nation's original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom and equality for all Americans, according to its website.

"While we strongly support vaccines and their effectiveness in protecting individuals from COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience stand silent while President Biden tramples over personal healthcare decisions and forces businesses to vaccinate their employees — and not just as conservatives," Moran's statement began.

"The LGBT community has a long and intimate familiarity with the importance of protecting personal health, but it is also acutely sensitive to the impact government-backed stigmatization and misleading messaging can have on targeted individuals."