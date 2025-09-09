WATCH TV LIVE

US-Sanctioned LNG Tanker Zarya Arrives in China, Ship-Tracking Data Showed

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 06:44 AM EDT

A third tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project arrived at a Chinese port on Tuesday, ship-tracking data showed.

The sanctioned Russian LNG tanker Zarya arrived at Tieshan LNG Terminal in China's southwestern province of Guangxi, according to ship-tracking data provider Kpler and LSEG.

The cargo size is more than 160,000 cubic meters, loaded up at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on July 30, LSEG data showed. The first cargo from the sanctioned project, carried by the Arctic Mulan tanker, arrived at the Beihai LNG terminal in late August.

A second cargo arrived in China over the weekend, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin's high-profile trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a military parade to celebrate the end of World War II.

Arctic LNG 2, 60%-owned by Russia's Novatek, was set to become one of the country's largest LNG plants, with a target output of 19.8 million metric tons per year, but sanctions have clouded its prospects. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


