Reps. Cheney, Katko Jest Over Being Named 'RINOs'

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Wyo., and John Katko, N.Y., passed each other outside the House chamber wherein they both joked, calling the other a RINO, as in a Republican in name only.

According to Bloomberg reporter Daniel Flatley who overheard the exchange, Cheney called out to Katko, "Hey, it's the RINO!"

"Takes one to know one," Katko replied.

Katko, who sits as the ranking member on the House's Homeland Security Committee, is one of 13 Republicans garnering criticism from their party after voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed on Monday.

According to Breitbart, House Republicans have demanded that the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill be stripped of their committee assignments.

Members of the Wyoming Republican party voted on Saturday to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republcian. The vote passed with a slim margin of 31 to 29.

Both Cheney and Katko have voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. In May, Cheney was replaced as GOP conference chair by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY.

