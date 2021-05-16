Liz Cheney Says Her Father Wants Her to Run for President

Former Vice President Dick Cheney wants his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to run for president in 2024, the lawmaker said Sunday.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Liz Cheney dodged an answer as to whether she's considering a bid for the White House, saying she's focused on getting re-elected to the House amid the turmoil of her fierce opposition to former President Donald Trump that led to her ouster as Republican Conference chair.

“He’s my dad, so he’s not objective,” she said, laughing about her father's encouragement that she mount a presidential bid.

“I think it's really important that we as Republicans be in a position where we can present to our voters, to my voters in Wyoming and to our voters across the country, a set of issues and policies that reflect conservative principles, but also hope and opportunity and inspiration,” she said.

She added a “handful” of lawmakers believe the presidential election was stolen, putting the GOP is in “really dangerous” position — and that she regrets her vote for Trump.

“I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote,” she said. “It was a vote based on policy, based on, sort of, substance and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country.”

“As a party, we really do have to say, ‘What do we stand for? What do we believe in’ And we also have to stop — I think the Democrats need to stop doing this, too — we have to stop incentivizing unserious behavior among our elected officials.. incentivizing vitriol...incentivizing people to show up here and think the goal is to be a social media star.”

Intensifying her criticism of Trump, Cheney called his defiance to the 2020 election result “dangerous”— and akin to the Chinese Communist Party’s position that democracy is a failed system and America a failed nation,

“We have to recognize how quickly things can unravel,” she warned. “We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”

“To cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it's the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it's a failed system, that America is a failed nation,” she continued. “I won't be part of that.”

According to Cheney, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy could be subpoenaed to testify before a special commission looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clearly and said publicly that he's got information about the president's state of mind that day,” she said.

“I would hope he doesn't require a subpoena, but I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed,” she said.

